Albemarle police give update on rape investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police believe the Barboursville man at the center of a rape investigation may have used an alias.

The department announced Thursday, May 18, that 40-year-old Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano also uses the name Will Diaz. Additionally, it believes other victims exist.

Diaz-Medrano was arrested Friday, May 12, after the Criminal Investigations Division received a report of rape a day earlier. He is charged with rape and abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano (ACPD)

