Vehicle of reported missing person found in the Shenandoah National Park

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are asking for help finding a person who was reported missing on May 5 and their vehicle was found in the Shenandoah National Park.

According to an alert sent out by the Virginia State Police (VSP), Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos was last seen in Oakton on May 5, and the Shenandoah National Park (SNP) says he was heading to George Mason University. The SNP says his car was found in a parking lot at mile 21 on Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park.

If you have any information, or may have seen Mr. Zevallos, you are urged to call 1-540-999-3422, or the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

