UVA police officers doubling as tutors for Greer Elementary students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is working towards closing its achievement gap with some help from UVA police officers. The officers are doubling as tutors for Greer Elementary students.

“A lot of times in our profession, people see us at their darkest times. And in this case, they see us as something more than just somebody coming to answer a call for service. They see us as people, and I think it humanizes us,” Deputy Chief Bryant Hall said.

Hall started the tutoring program at Greer Elementary School two years ago, and teachers say that it’s showing real results.

“This program is capturing work with students who don’t traditionally get pulled for other support programs here at our school, so it’s really filling in some of the gaps for the kids who might just need a little extra tutoring through the school year,” second grade teacher Claire LaPlante said.

LaPlante says her students’ reading levels are rising, but the tutoring benefits both parties.

“I just did not understand how valuable it was to interact with a child every day. And to the point where you you come in one day, and they say, ‘You here just for me?’ and ‘Are you coming back next week?’” Hall said.

As this school year wraps up, Hall says he’s trying to get more officers licensed to tutor. Then he wants to expand this tutoring program to other schools in the county.

“This is just an example of how us as police officers, we can give back,” Hall said.

