UVA Cancer Center using grant to find better way to treat Leukemia

UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Children’s Cancer Research Fund is supporting UVA Cancer Center in finding a better Leukemia treatment.

The UVA Cancer Center was awarded a $250,000 grant. This funding is going toward a new approach that UVA believes will be more effective and less toxic.

“We’ve identified a protein that drives this particular type of Leukemia, and we’re making an agent that targets that. So it’s not going to inhibit all cells, it should only inhibit those cells that are really dependent on this particular target,” Professor Josh Bushweller said.

The Children’s Cancer Research Fund selects and funds what it believes is the best research to advance breakthrough treatments for pediatric cancers.

