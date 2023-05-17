Student vandals caused $7 thousand in damage to William Monroe H.S., district says

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of students caused approximately $7,000 in damage to William Monroe High School late Thursday night, according to the school district, prompting the cancellation of classes the following day.

Greene County Public Schools said in a statement to the media Wednesday morning the division had completed its investigation into the vandalism. The district said while the students who participated would be responsible for “restitution and community service,” it was decided that no criminal charges would be filed against them. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and commonwealth’s attorney were consulted in the matter, according to the release. Some students will face additional consequences.

The district said several high school students used a teacher’s key to enter the building at 11:00 p.m. on May 11. About 50 to 60 additional students entered the building through propped doors and proceeded to vandalize the building. Video shared online and with NBC29 showed paper littering the school, furniture scattered and tables flipped. Balloons also appeared to fill the auditorium, bathrooms and hallways.

After the vandalism, Greene County Public Schools said William Monroe administrators surveyed all the building’s entry points and found them to be secure.

“We are disappointed that several students made the poor choice to vandalize school property,” said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools, in the release. “This behavior is not aligned with the conduct and behavior we expect from our student body. As a result, these students will be held accountable for their actions.”

