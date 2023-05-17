STAB & Covenant girls lacrosse teams advance to VISAA state semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield and Covenant girls lacrosse teams both earned convincing wins Tuesday in the VISAA state quarterfinals.

STAB beat Episcopal 22-7. Covenant beat Highland 22-2. The Eagles are the top seed for the division II state playoffs. The Saints are the top seed for the division I state tournament. Both teams will play at home Thursday in the state semfinals.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.