Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

STAB & Covenant girls lacrosse teams advance to VISAA state semifinals

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield and Covenant girls lacrosse teams both earned convincing wins Tuesday in the VISAA state quarterfinals.

STAB beat Episcopal 22-7. Covenant beat Highland 22-2. The Eagles are the top seed for the division II state playoffs. The Saints are the top seed for the division I state tournament. Both teams will play at home Thursday in the state semfinals.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Keswick Hall Golf Course hosts U.S. Open Qualifier
Keswick Hall Golf Course hosts U.S. Open Qualifier
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
'Hoos win NCAA tournament opener
UVA beats Richmond 17-8 in opening round of NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament