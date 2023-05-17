Advertise With Us
New studies helping doctors better understand Lyme disease

Watch out for ticks (FILE)
Watch out for ticks (FILE)(Melissa Stephens)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s that time of year when you need to do a thorough check for ticks after being outside.

Lyme disease is one of the most common tick-borne infections across the U.S., and can range in severity and how long it lasts.

A recent study from the CDC points to why some people have lingering symptoms from Lyme disease, while others see symptoms leave after treatment.

“This builds on some other studies that are more hinting at this idea that it could be persistent inflammation, or a persistent immune response, and I don’t think it gives us a silver bullet,” Doctor Jeffrey Wilson with UVA Health said.

Dr. Wilson says while they don’t know how to cure lingering symptoms, this study gives better ideas on how to target that prolonged inflammation.

