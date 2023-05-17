Advertise With Us
New principal coming to CATEC

Stacey Heltz. Photo provided by Charlottesville City Schools.
Stacey Heltz. Photo provided by Charlottesville City Schools.
By NBC29
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center has a new principal.

The CATEC Center Board has appointed Stacey Heltz to the position.

Heltz has been the assistant principal at Charlottesville High School since 2016.

She will be starting at CATEC in June, and has also accepted a position as the leader of UVA’s Madison House.

