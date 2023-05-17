New principal coming to CATEC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center has a new principal.

The CATEC Center Board has appointed Stacey Heltz to the position.

Heltz has been the assistant principal at Charlottesville High School since 2016.

She will be starting at CATEC in June, and has also accepted a position as the leader of UVA’s Madison House.

