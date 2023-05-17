New Amazon fulfilment center bringing hundreds of jobs to Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Amazon is letting people go behind the scene at its new fulfillment center in Fishersville Wednesday, May 17.

“We’re going to have a huge impact as far as trying to generate 500 jobs for the local, broader community,” General Manager Irfaan Hafeez said.

Hafeez says those jobs are full time positions with benefits.

“Half of my leadership team have actually started as hourly employees who joined day one, so the growth is absolutely an opportunity here,” Hafeez said.

There are already 200 people working at the Fishersville site.

Amazon’s 10 fulfillment centers around Virginia reportedly support more than 30,000 employees.

