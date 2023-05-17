Advertise With Us
New Amazon fulfilment center bringing hundreds of jobs to Fishersville

Ceremony for new Amazon fulfilment center in Fishersville.
Ceremony for new Amazon fulfilment center in Fishersville.(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Amazon is letting people go behind the scene at its new fulfillment center in Fishersville Wednesday, May 17.

“We’re going to have a huge impact as far as trying to generate 500 jobs for the local, broader community,” General Manager Irfaan Hafeez said.

Hafeez says those jobs are full time positions with benefits.

“Half of my leadership team have actually started as hourly employees who joined day one, so the growth is absolutely an opportunity here,” Hafeez said.

There are already 200 people working at the Fishersville site.

Amazon’s 10 fulfillment centers around Virginia reportedly support more than 30,000 employees.

