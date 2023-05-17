May CHILLS Tonight. Cooler, Pleasant Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - May CHILLS tonight with lows in the lower 40s for most of Central Virginia, but some locations in the Shenandoah Valley lows in the upper 30s with some patchy frost. A large area of high pressure will keep temperatures below average for mid May both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures more seasonable in the upper 70s this weekend. An approaching cold front Saturday will touch off some scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Currently, Sunday is trending drier. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s for Central VA. Lows upper 30s for Shenandoah Valley. Patchy frost.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.