Kids learning life lessons, golf through First Tee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The First Tee program in central Virginia is making a comeback since COVID hit.

For the first time, its spring program is completely full with about 250 kids ready to learn about golf.

Former UVA golfer Lauren Coughlin is spending some time with the kids in the program.

The two-time ACC Women’s Player of the Year learned the game with the First Tee program when she was growing up in Chesapeake.

“I remember learning the rules and etiquette and how that can overlap with every day life, but I also learned how to compete,” Coughlin said.

The instructors are all volunteers teaching the game while also giving students important life lessons.

“The kids are learning how to be respectful, show honesty and sportsmanship. Later on as they progress through the program, they’ll learn about goal setting skills,” Coughlin said.

First Tee is all funded by local folks in central Virginia, giving kids a chance to grow on and off the course.

