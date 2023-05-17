Grant helping to bring more broadband internet to Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County just received a $2.18 million grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Imitative.

The initiative brings broadband internet access to underserved area.

The county received the grant money in partnership with Fiberlync.

“The grant will allow us to pass another roughly 500 households,” Fiberlync Chair Jim White said. “This gets us to the point where about 90% of the county will have high speed broadband access.”

The project will take a few years a compete.

