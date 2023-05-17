Dry Mild Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia will be trending mild and dry through Friday, but you’ll want to grab a jacket for your morning commute.. It will be a chilly with lows in the upper 30′s to mid 40′s tonight. We’ll see temperatures below average, hanging around 70 for highs, with a warm up over the weekend. Most of Saturday and Sunday looks to be dry and pleasant, but a cold front will bring late night showers and a chance for storms Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll welcome warmer weather next week. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30′s to mid 40′s.

Thursday: Mild and sunny. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Sun & clouds with evening/overnight showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Early morning showers then clearing. Highs around 80.

Monday & Tuesday : Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 80.

