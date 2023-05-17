Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dry Mild Days Ahead

Tracking Late Saturday/Sunday Showers
By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia will be trending mild and dry through Friday, but you’ll want to grab a jacket for your morning commute.. It will be a chilly with lows in the upper 30′s to mid 40′s tonight. We’ll see temperatures below average, hanging around 70 for highs, with a warm up over the weekend. Most of Saturday and Sunday looks to be dry and pleasant, but a cold front will bring late night showers and a chance for storms Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll welcome warmer weather next week. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30′s to mid 40′s.

Thursday: Mild and sunny. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Friday: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Saturday: Sun & clouds with evening/overnight showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Early morning showers then clearing. Highs around 80.

Monday & Tuesday : Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Mild Weather Ahead
Dry Mild End to Week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Clearing, breezy, and pleasant
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM