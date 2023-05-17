Clearing, breezy, and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The low and frontal boundary that delivered needed rain to the region, is moving south. We’ll see clearing skies and pleasant temperatures today. Under clear sky, conditions will cool into the 40s tonight. The next couple of days look great with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Meanwhile, a cold front will bring late showers to the region Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, pm showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Clearing & nice, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

