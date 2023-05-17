Click here to apply

About WVIR:

WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news day parts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description:

The Chief Engineer is responsible for overseeing the installation and maintenance of all equipment. This includes Audio, Video, RF broadcast gear, and critical IT systems. This position is also responsible for facility maintenance and management. This includes all building and grounds maintenance needs, broadcast tower maintenance, and remote transmitter site maintenance. The Chief Engineer makes sure that all FCC rules and regulations are followed and the station is in complete compliance with the FCC and FAA. This position reports directly to the station’s general manager and there is room for growth within Gray Corporate engineering.

Qualifications/Requirements:

As Candidate we require you to have the following: Degree in Engineering, Computer Science IT related field, or equivalent broadcast experience, minimum 3 years experience managing within a broadcast station, experience in field operations including ENG/SNG and IP news-gathering technologies a plus, knowledge of modern digital broadcast equipment including but not limited to transmitters, transport stream encoders, video switchers, audio consoles, automation systems, robotic camera systems and ENG equipment.

• Understanding of both serial and IP communication

• Knowledge of IT systems, servers, desktops, and virtual environments, strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate with technicians, management and non-technical users, ability to create and read detailed CAD drawings and document all technical systems, ability to multitask in a very fast paced environment.

