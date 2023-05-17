Advertise With Us
Charlottesville looks into repainting a mural on the Downtown Mall

Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review is looking at plans to bring a historic mural back to life.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An advertisement for Coca-Cola was painted on the side of a building on 2nd Street NE in 1914. Over the decades, the sign has faded.

Now, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review is looking at plans to bring the historic mural back to life.

Michael Kaplan with Friends of Cville Downtown says he has already reached out to Coca-Cola Corporation to get permission and funding.

Kaplan says it will cost $30,000 for the artist to do the whole wall. The artist would paint the mural as if the paint had not been baked off by the sun.

