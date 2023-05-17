Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Brush being cleared along Meadow Creek

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is clearing trees and brush to reach the sewer line along Meadow Creek.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is clearing trees and brush to reach the sewer line along Meadow Creek.

This will help the volunteers by eliminating a lot of invasive plants.

“Anytime you have a trail along a creek, which we have a lot of, then the sewer line anywhere in the city is probably going to be following that path. So we’ve been able to kind of tie in the sewer lines to provide trails for the community,” Rivanna Trails Foundation Volunteer Thomas Safranek said.

Rivanna Trails Foundation says the machines and tools will be used from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to avoid disrupting the neighborhood.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

UVA Police tutoring
UVA police officers doubling as tutors for Greer Elementary students
(FILE)
Police make arrests in child abduction case
Kids learning life lessons, golf through First Tee
Ceremony for new Amazon fulfilment center in Fishersville.
New Amazon fulfilment center bringing hundreds of jobs to Fishersville