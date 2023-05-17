Brush being cleared along Meadow Creek

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is clearing trees and brush to reach the sewer line along Meadow Creek.

This will help the volunteers by eliminating a lot of invasive plants.

“Anytime you have a trail along a creek, which we have a lot of, then the sewer line anywhere in the city is probably going to be following that path. So we’ve been able to kind of tie in the sewer lines to provide trails for the community,” Rivanna Trails Foundation Volunteer Thomas Safranek said.

Rivanna Trails Foundation says the machines and tools will be used from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to avoid disrupting the neighborhood.

