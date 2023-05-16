Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia company using AI to help identify veterans at risk of suicide early

A Virginia-based company is using artificial intelligence as a suicide prevention tool for veterans.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia-based company is using artificial intelligence as a suicide prevention tool for veterans.

Mike Hudson is a veteran and the vice president of ClearForce.

“What we’re doing is we’re building this model that allows us to work with the organization to tailor it to ensure that we pick up on the real time indicators correlating those into a precision that enables us to target specifically the veterans in need,” Hudson said.

Hudson says ClearForce has decades of research as its foundation.

“The CDC, NIH, the Veterans Administration, even the Department of Defense, all of them have been looking at the challenge of suicide,” Hudson said.

Hudson says the technology is being given to other organizations that support veterans and being used to identify individuals at risk of suicide early.

You can outreach the individual sooner, engage in a conversation, deploy resources and change outcomes,” Hudson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Basic City Brewery wins gold medal at World Beer Cup
Basic City Brewery wins gold medal at World Beer Cup
Generations Montessori School in Scottsville is expanding
Generations Montessori School in Scottsville is expanding
Automakers removing AM radio from new electric cars
Automakers removing AM radio from new electric cars
More than 200 new nurses starting at UVA Health after recruitment overhaul
More than 200 new nurses starting at UVA Health after recruitment overhaul