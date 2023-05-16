Virginia company using AI to help identify veterans at risk of suicide early

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia-based company is using artificial intelligence as a suicide prevention tool for veterans.

Mike Hudson is a veteran and the vice president of ClearForce.

“What we’re doing is we’re building this model that allows us to work with the organization to tailor it to ensure that we pick up on the real time indicators correlating those into a precision that enables us to target specifically the veterans in need,” Hudson said.

Hudson says ClearForce has decades of research as its foundation.

“The CDC, NIH, the Veterans Administration, even the Department of Defense, all of them have been looking at the challenge of suicide,” Hudson said.

Hudson says the technology is being given to other organizations that support veterans and being used to identify individuals at risk of suicide early.

You can outreach the individual sooner, engage in a conversation, deploy resources and change outcomes,” Hudson said.

