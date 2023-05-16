Showers, Isolated Storms Before Midnight. Pleasant Stretch of Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers, isolated storms mainly before midnight. The severe threat is mainly across southside and southwest Virginia early tonight. As this storm system slides east tonight, skies will begin to clear overnight. A pleasant mid to late week, with temperatures at or below seasonal averages for mid May. Morning lows in the cool 50s.

This upcoming weekend, the next front will arrive Saturday, to trigger some afternoon showers and storms. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers, isolated storms - mainly before midnight. Clearing overnight, patchy fog. Lows 50s.

Wednesday; Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Early showers. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.