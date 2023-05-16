Advertise With Us
The Rivanna RiverFest returns this weekend

Rivanna River Co.
Rivanna River Co.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance is partnering with local organizations to celebrate the Rivanna RiverFest this weekend.

During the day, there will be outdoor activities for people of all ages to enjoy, and in the evening, festival goers can enjoy bands, drinks, and food trucks.

“The weather looks like it’s going to cooperate this year. We’re really excited. We’re happy to offer some activities actually in the water this year, so we’re hoping that people will get in some tubes, get in some canoes, just stand in the water and hang out,” said Sophie Elliott with the Rivanna Conservation Authority.

The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the Rivanna River Company off High Street.

More information on the event is available here.

