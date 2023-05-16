More than 200 new nurses starting at UVA Health after recruitment overhaul

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 200 new nurses are about to start at UVA Health.

Nurses at the medical center took a nationwide shortage into their own hands, redoing how recruitment has historically been done.

“This is the largest number that we’ve ever recruited in a 12 month window in the history of UVA,” Staffing Resource Office Nurse Manager Nate Ledford said. ”We really revamped and kind of rewrote this entire process so that it is much more streamlined and hopefully much more effective as a result.”

Rather than have applicants talk to human resources right off the bat, they are instead connected with a nurse at the hospital.

“We spent some time talking to them about my tips and tricks, and it can just be so fun, it adds that that personal touch,” RN Clinical Program Coordinator TJ Lovdal said. “All candidates apply to one requisition rather than a candidate having to apply to multiple different units and different areas within UVA.”

Nurses say historically, they’ve never had so many spots to fill in the program. They found new ways to extend UVA’s outreach.

“Beyond just engaging with the candidates, we also have put a lot of effort and focus into establishing relationships with a lot of the area schools, not just within our immediate little nucleus around Charlottesville,” Ledford said.

Now the results are showing, with 203 nurses going through onboarding now and many starting as soon as this summer.

