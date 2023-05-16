Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Keswick Hall Golf Course hosts U.S. Open Qualifier

Dozens of the region’s best golfers competed at Keswick Golf Club to try and take the first steps towards qualifying for the U.S. Open.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of the region’s best golfers competed at Keswick Golf Club to try and take the first steps towards qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Charlottesville natives Tim Pemberton, now the head golf coach at William and Mary, and George Rise, a former St. Anne’s Belfield standout, were aiming high. Both have dreams of playing in the U.S. Open.

“It’s one of the events that you can get into without having a direct shot at the PGA tour. You have a shot at playing well, and playing well a second time and then you’re in. It doesn’t feel that far away,” Riser said.

They were two of the 84 golfers at this U.S. Open qualifier in Keswick, vying for only five spots to advance to the sectionals.

The Full Cry Course at Keswick Golf Club is breathtaking, but extremely challenging. The course was redesigned by Pete Dye in 2013, who is known for designing some of the country’s most famous golf courses, including TPC Sawgrass in Florida and Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.

“It’s quite a compliment to have a golf course that they think highly enough to get a fair test. It’s difficult but its fun and fair,” Keswick Club Director of Golf Rob McNamara said.

Pemberton and Riser didn’t make the cut, but UVA first year Ben Haggin did, shooting 5-under par.

“It’s awesome, it’s surreal. I’m excited. I got a couple of putts to go in early that helped my confidence. I just tried to stay in the moment and take it shot by shot,” Haggin said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store
Changes coming to the ‘Move Over’ law in Virginia

Latest News

Keswick Hall Golf Course hosts U.S. Open Qualifier
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
'Hoos win NCAA tournament opener
UVA beats Richmond 17-8 in opening round of NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament
Ethan Anderson hits HR vs. Louisville
No. 21 UVa baseball crushes Louisville 15-5 in series game 1