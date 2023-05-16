Keswick Hall Golf Course hosts U.S. Open Qualifier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of the region’s best golfers competed at Keswick Golf Club to try and take the first steps towards qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Charlottesville natives Tim Pemberton, now the head golf coach at William and Mary, and George Rise, a former St. Anne’s Belfield standout, were aiming high. Both have dreams of playing in the U.S. Open.

“It’s one of the events that you can get into without having a direct shot at the PGA tour. You have a shot at playing well, and playing well a second time and then you’re in. It doesn’t feel that far away,” Riser said.

They were two of the 84 golfers at this U.S. Open qualifier in Keswick, vying for only five spots to advance to the sectionals.

The Full Cry Course at Keswick Golf Club is breathtaking, but extremely challenging. The course was redesigned by Pete Dye in 2013, who is known for designing some of the country’s most famous golf courses, including TPC Sawgrass in Florida and Whistling Straights in Wisconsin.

“It’s quite a compliment to have a golf course that they think highly enough to get a fair test. It’s difficult but its fun and fair,” Keswick Club Director of Golf Rob McNamara said.

Pemberton and Riser didn’t make the cut, but UVA first year Ben Haggin did, shooting 5-under par.

“It’s awesome, it’s surreal. I’m excited. I got a couple of putts to go in early that helped my confidence. I just tried to stay in the moment and take it shot by shot,” Haggin said.

