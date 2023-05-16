Advertise With Us
Grab the umbrella

Improving mid and late week
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. As an area of low pressure heads east, showers and storm chances will increase this afternoon into tonight. As the system pulls away, sunshine will return for the mid and late week. Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to bring unsettled conditions this weekend, Specifically, showers later Saturday into early Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Evening showers & thunder, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers & thunder, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: AM showers, clearing, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday” Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

