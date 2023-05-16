Generations Montessori School in Scottsville is expanding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Generations Montessori School in Albemarle County is expanding.

The school helps children develop cognitive skills and gain confidence in the classroom. Co-owner Rita Pace says the school will be renovating the old post office building for its second location.

“There had been a need and request for childhood care in the Scottsville area, so it just seemed like the perfect opportunity to for us to bring our program into the community,” Pace said.

Pace says she and her family have a long history in Scottsville, and that they are excited to expand their program.

