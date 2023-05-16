Eye to the sky

Advertise With Us
Clearing and nice mid and late week
By David Rogers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a mild start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some could produce gusty wind and small hail. The storm will exit the region by tonight. Clearing and pleasant conditions can be expected Wednesday, through the late week. Meanwhile, the weekend will not be a wash-out, but later Saturday into early Sunday showers can be expected. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 70s

Tonight: evening showers & storm, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Clearing & nice, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers & thunder, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, am showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

