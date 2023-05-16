Advertise With Us
Basic City Brewery wins gold medal at World Beer Cup

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro Brewery is celebrating a back to back championship.

Basic City says that for the second year in a row, its basic ought lager won a gold award at the World Beer Cup.

The brewery says it could not have done this without and incredible team and support from the community.

“Winning a gold medal in any any year in the World Beer Cup is a really special achievement, but going back to back is I think really a benchmark, a testament to our quality and our consistency as a brewery and our lager program and how much it’s developed,” Basic City Head Brewer Derek Hornig said.

Basic City is planning on hanging the award in a place of honor next to last year’s award.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

