Automakers removing AM radio from new electric cars

The companies say it’s because electric engines can interfere with the sound of AM radio stations.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Automakers like BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda, and Tesla are all removing AM radio from their new electric cars.

WINA in Charlottesville runs on both AM and FM, but says the removal of AM radios is a huge mistake. Not only do some people prefer AM radio for its quality of sound, but it is also used in crisis situations.

“In a crisis it’s not going to be good because in crisis or storms, cell towers get knocked out. So some people may say, ‘Oh, I’ll get it later on my phone.’ Well, not if the cell tower doesn’t work. An AM radio tower still works,” WINA Program Director Paul McDaniel said.

If you buy a car without AM radio, some stations can still be streamed online or on a different FM channel.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

