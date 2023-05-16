American Legion Post 128 seeking volunteers to honor veterans this Memorial Day weekend

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - American Legion Post 128 in Stanardsville is asking for help to honor Greene County’s veterans this coming Memorial Day weekend.

Every year, Post 128 places flags across more than 400 graves around the county. They are asking for volunteers to help with this task and share details if a veteran’s grave is not included on their list.

Companies and organizations in the area are joining in to help, and others who come to help will be assigned an area to cover and be given flags to place.

“Some of the veterans that we’re putting flags on their grave sites died in the line of duty and others died later, but nonetheless, all of them sacrificed for this country and served this country, and so we need to remember that on Memorial Day,” Post 128 Flag Placement Coordinator John Carson said.

If you are interested in helping, you can reach out to American Legion Post 128 at legion128greenecounty@gmail.com.

Volunteers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Also, if you have old flags, you can bring them to Post 128, and on June 15, there will be a ceremony hosted to properly and honorably dispose of the flags.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.