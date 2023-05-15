William Monroe High vandalism investigation to release more information May 16

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There’s not a lot of information about the vandalism and destruction that occurred over at William Monroe High School in Greene County.

Videos posted online showed parts of what is believed to be the school covered in toilet paper, graffiti, and with furniture scattered.

Greene County Public Schools still has not confirmed or denied if this was the vandalism that forced William Monroe to close on Friday, May 12.

After refusing an interview, the school sent NBC29 a statement that reads in part: “...High school administrators also conducted a thorough survey of all entry points and found them to be secure. Greene County Public Schools prioritizes safe and supportive learning environments for all its students and staff, and utilizes central points of entry for all visitors in addition to assistance provided by our School Resources Officers.”

There are still many questions surrounding who the vandals are, how they got into the building, and if they are being charged.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office responded to NBC29′s requests for a statement with “No Comment.”

Greene County Sheriff Steven Smith also refused to comment on the investigation but did confirm that the school, the police, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office met on Monday, May 15.

Smith says more details will be released on Tuesday, May 16.

