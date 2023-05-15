Scattered Showers and Storms Tuesday. Isolated Severe Risk by Afternoon and Evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More humid Tuesday with a few spotty showers in the morning. Scattered t-storms to develop by afternoon and evening, with an isolated severe risk. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but some spotty hail also possible. While very low, an isolated tornado. Areas south of Interstate 64, especially across southside and southwest Virginia could see more organized severe storms.

Improving weather conditions for the mid and late week, with sunshine and highs near or below seasonal averages. This upcoming weekend, the next front will arrive to trigger some afternoon showers and storms. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower late. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Mainly scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Isolated severe risk. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday; Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Some scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

