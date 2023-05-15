Report: Charlottesville households pay 10.7% more on bills than national average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new research tool from doxoINSIGHTS shows Charlottesville households pay over 10.7% more on bills than the United States average.

“Each city that we have data for, we make this information available for how much folks pay on a monthly and yearly basis for the 10 most common household bills,” said Liz Powell with doxoINSIGHTS.

The data breaks down these bill payments into ten different categories.

“If you think about it, $2,265 is about 38% of the income for folks in Charlottesville, Virginia. The average income in Charlottesville is around $71,000, and so that’s a lot on a monthly basis and on a yearly basis,” Powell said. “So those are things like mortgage and or rent utilities, cable bill, mobile phone bill, security in some cases, etc.”

Powell says knowing and understanding how much you are paying compared to other areas in your community can possibly help you pay less.

“Then you have a starting point to go into your cable provider and say, ‘Look, this is what the average person in my area is paying. How come I’m paying so much more?’” Powell said.

