Plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a cooler start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Meanwhile, a stalled boundary to our south will track north as a warm front Tuesday. Showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday. More possible showers will be on tap this weekend, but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: AM showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

