Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures

Showers and thunder Tuesday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a cooler start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Meanwhile, a stalled boundary to our south will track north as a warm front Tuesday. Showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday. More possible showers will be on tap this weekend, but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: AM showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store

Latest News

App graphic generic
Early Monday Showers with Improving Conditions
Mild Monday
Early showers in the southwest
NBC29 Staff Moms
Improving Mother’s Day with changes soon
NBC29 Staff Moms
Mother's Day and Beyond Update