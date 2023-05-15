Newly appointed superintendent of public instruction visits Louisa County Public Schools

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s new superintendent of public instruction, Lisa Coons, made her first official visit to Louisa County Public Schools since her appointment by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Coons says the Louisa County Public Schools division is one that should be modeled across the Commonwealth.

“I have not seen opportunities to the depth of the opportunities here at Louisa County,” Coons said. “This was not a traditional school day where you saw reading and you saw math, you saw incredible opportunities for the children of Louisa County in every corner of every classroom.”

She says she has a focus on innovation and technology in her role, which she says Louisa County Public Schools is exemplifying through its technical education center.

“Whether it’s building solar panels, whether it’s working with children, or whether it’s cybersecurity, they have the opportunity to think innovatively in ways I’ve not seen in other spaces,” Coons said.

Louisa County has applied for and received numerous grants to make these programs possible inside its middle and high schools.

“We have a great community that really supports our public school system and that’s what it’s all about, working together,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We need to have those opportunities that are great. They’re gonna create a pathway for success.”

Coons says she wants to see every classroom equipped with a “high quality, licensed teacher,” and that what Louisa has accomplished is setting a high standard for the Commonwealth.

Lisa Coons: “Louisa County has built the whole package. Not only do we have engaged community members, we have excellent staff and we have excellent programming. And so it would be a joy to be a child in this program and in this school, because you really get the opportunity of a lifetime when you come to Louisa County Schools,” Coons said.

