Mostly cloudy and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect cooler conditions today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and slightly below average temperatures. You’ll need the umbrella tomorrow. An approaching system will bring showers and thunder to the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. Needed rain is expected to exit the area by Wednesday. The late week looks good, with scattered showers this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & seasonal, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & thunder, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: AM showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.