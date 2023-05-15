Lake Monticello Community Foundation adding renovations to all-inclusive playground

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In Fluvanna County, Lake Monticello is adding some new renovations to its all-inclusive playground.

The playground broke ground back in March. Lake Monticello held a fundraiser which put them over their goal of $100,000.

The money will primarily be used to make the park safer for all ages.

“We’ll put in a surface that the kids can fall on and not get hurt, and wheelchairs can roll on. We’ll put a fence around it, put some benches in. It’ll just be perfect for all these kids and their parents and grandparents to use,” said Mike Feazel with Lake Monticello.

Lake Monticello says work on the playground should be done by the end of June.

