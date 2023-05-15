Advertise With Us
Fry’s Spring Beach Club offering full membership scholarships for next summer

Fry’s Spring provided full membership scholarships to low-income families that may not have access to pools or swimming lessons.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summertime is right around the corner, so organizations like Fry’s Spring Beach Club are extending pool access to as many families as they can.

Fry’s Spring provided full membership scholarships to low-income families that may not have access to pools or swimming lessons.

“Historically, as a private club, we have excluded families of color from being members here, and so we are we’re making a point of being an inclusive and a diverse community and really just making a marked departure from how we’ve operated in the past,” said Robin Wrightson with Fry’s Spring Beach Club.

As of right now, it has distributed all full membership scholarships for the upcoming summer, but it says to be on the lookout for next year.

