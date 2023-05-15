Advertise With Us
Early Monday Showers with Improving Conditions

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cooler and slight unsettled start to the week. Southwestern portions of Central Virginia could see a few early showers Monday morning. Very little rainfall is expected, but an upper level disturbance will bring more widespread showers and a chance for storms Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Conditions will improve through the week, so a dry few days with seasonable temperatures. Tracking another round of showers into the weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Lows in the 50′s.

Monday: Early showers in the sw, conditions improving. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Dry and seasonable. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Showers. Highs around 80.

