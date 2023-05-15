C3 announces 10 more companies are joining its Green Business Alliance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) announced 10 more companies are joining its Green Business Alliance, bringing the total 26 businesses.

To join the alliance, a business has to commit to cutting its emissions by at least 35% by 2025.

Virginia 4th District Representative Jennifer McClellan (D) joined the announcement to speak about the importance of leaving a healthy planet for future generations.

“Most of the headlines for climate leadership in the business sector go to global companies, but these are our local businesses, really willing to step forward and lead the way and to have the congresswoman here to recognize that accomplishment and that commitment is really important,” C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse said.

The businesses joining the alliance come from a range of sectors, including financial institutions, health care providers, and educators.

