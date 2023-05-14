Senators Kaine and Warner reintroduce School Infrastructure Modernization Act

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) reintroduced the School Infrastructure Modernization Act. This bipartisan legislation aims to make it easier for schools to use federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits to renovate.

Sen. Kaine says investing in schools will help students and the economy. He says fixing old buildings is a lot more affordable than building new ones.

“Old, dilapidated structures, kids absorb a message when they walk into it like, ‘Wow, this must not be that important, or the community would care to make sure that the facility was in OK shape.’ And a lot of kids walk in these buildings every day with a message they get is, ‘They must not care about this very much,’” the senator said.

Sen. Kaine says it’s like a recycle-and-reuse mentality: “When you take an old building that has kind of a particular beauty to it and you renovate it and make it fit for current use, that’s a cool place to go to school.”

Charlottesville City Schools Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says the city has old schools with good bones.

“Our understanding of how things like light and air quality and air sound have changed. All of those things have tremendous impact on the way our students learn, and it is tremendously challenging and expensive to retrofit old buildings to meet these standards,” Cheuk said.

She says expansion is one thing that could help.

“We are always also looking at the capacity of the buildings and modernization,” Cheuk said. “When you look at the city spending on utilities and electricity, etc. A lot of those energy dollars go to our schools, which makes sense because we have thousands of students in those buildings every day. But the more we can make those buildings sustainable, we will just lower our communities footprint.”

