Report: Charlottesville student dies after being hit in the head before baseball game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Buford Middle School student died after he was hit in the head with a baseball before a game on Monday, according to The Daily Progress.

The newspaper reported that Calvin Ness was taken to the University of Virginia Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where doctors later declared him brain dead.

