Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Report: Charlottesville student dies after being hit in the head before baseball game

(FILE)
(FILE)(KTTC)
By NBC29
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Buford Middle School student died after he was hit in the head with a baseball before a game on Monday, according to The Daily Progress.

The newspaper reported that Calvin Ness was taken to the University of Virginia Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where doctors later declared him brain dead.

RELATED: 8th grade Buford Middle School student dies after fatal blow before community baseball game

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville looking for help with the upcoming Primary Election
(FILE)
Virginia Board of Education approves automatically renewing 15,000 teaching licenses
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Senators Kaine and Warner reintroduce School Infrastructure Modernization Act
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participating in national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participating in national Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive