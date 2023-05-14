A Magnificent Day Ahead for Mom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers clear out in time to take mom out for Mother’s Day. A warm and pleasant day is to be expected with temperatures in the 70′s and partly sunny skies. The week will start out cooler with temperatures in the low 70′s and a few showers passing through on Monday. So far, conditions look like the will remain dry through at least Thursday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers taper off, mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows in the 50′s.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Daytime showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Warm and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Showers. Highs in the upper 70′s.

