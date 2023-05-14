Advertise With Us
Improving Mother’s Day with changes soon

Mainly dry now Monday with rain more likely later Tuesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog will give way to a partly sunny sky and pleasant weather conditions on this Monther’s Day, Sunday. Changes in the forecast to start the new work and school week.

A weak weather system now looks to mainly miss the region to the southwest Monday. Clouds to some sun through the day.

Tracking a higher risk for showers and thunderstorms to arrive later in the day Tuesday.

Drying Wednesday through Friday with temperatures near or a little below average.

The next wet weather system may arrive to start next weekend.

Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the seasonable 70s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Morning clouds with a chance for a morning rain shower from Augusta to Nelson counties. Even there it’s a small chance. Most of the rain showers look to be closer to the New River and Roanoke Valley. Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the cooler 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Morning rain showers at this time. Highs in the 70s.

