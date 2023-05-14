Advertise With Us
Charlottesville man charged in connection with Augusta shooting

Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Augusta County.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday, May 14, that deputies were called out to the 2900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway around 1:45 a.m. There, they reportedly found two 18 year old men with gunshot wounds. Both men were said to be in stable condition.

Amvion Andre Barbour is charged with reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in the front seat when he was shot in the lower back area. Barbour, the alleged shooter, was sitting in the back seat and had a gunshot wound to the hand.

“This was an isolated incident, and at no time was the community in danger throughout this incident or the investigation,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

The sheriff’s office says this case is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

