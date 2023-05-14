Charlottesville looking for help with the upcoming Primary Election
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for help with the upcoming Primary Election.
There are a few different positions available; this includes various types of election officers with an hourly pay of $15 and up.
The city offers different shifts throughout the day.
Bringing in election officers now will get them prepared for future elections.
