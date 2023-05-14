Baseball tournament becomes Mother’s Day Special in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Baseball believes having team moms in the stands with eyes on the field is a great foundation for a good game day, because this section of forever fans is ready for anything, from a quick cheer to helping out when there is an injury on the field.

Team mom crews like The Herd’s find pride in the special bond among each other.

“There is no other group like the mom of a sports kid or a baseball kid. These moms are really close. We all spend a lot of weekends, and a lot of time throughout the week together. We have built a support system. [You] can’t do this alone. It really does take a village,” Team Mom Lyndsay Stuth said.

Some players had flowers ready to present to their most special fan. Even with their minds focused on playing baseball, players from the Quinonez Stars shared a few reasons why they are never too busy to appreciate their mom on this day.

Trent (Shortstop): “Because she supports you...”

Dylan S. (Center Field): “To celebrate all the things she’s done for you…”

Dylan W (Pitcher): “They work so hard to raise you,..”

Oliver (Every Position Needed): “Because she’s caring and helpful and spends time with you...”

Although this was not the day, they were expecting, some baseball moms were glad it happened and could see this becoming a great way to spend time with their family.

“It’s really fun to be out here and watch the kids play. This is what we put all of our time and effort into. I think they’ll continue to do a Mother’s Day tradition for a long time,” Stuth said.

Attendees express gratitude for the team moms who are there getting the kids to and from practice, rooting for players to do their best, being there for the victories and losses, and keeping the uniforms clean for every season.

