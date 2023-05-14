Advertise With Us
43rd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival held in Crozet

Crozet is celebrating the 43rd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet is celebrating the 43rd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend.

More than 120 vendors were on-hand with handmade arts and craft, as well as some live music and food.

Started in 1980, The event has grown each year since its start in 1980.

“It is a huge part of our Crozet community,” Ewa Harr said Sunday, May 14. “Our artists come from the entire states. We have people here from New Hampshire and Florida and Ohio, and so it’s not just local artists.”

Another festival is set for later in the fall.

