2 injured, 1 charged after Sunday morning shooting in Augusta County

Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.
Barbour is charged with 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person has been charged in a shooting on Sunday morning that left two hurt in the Stuarts Draft area, according to Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

In a media release, ACSO said it received a call around 1:45 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. Upon arrival, they found two 18-year-old males with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

ACSO said further investigation showed that both victims were in the same car during the shooting. One victim was in the front seat; the second victim, who was also the shooter, was in the back seat.

Amvion Andre Barbour of Charlottesville was arrested without incident and charged with one count of reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury. He is being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Sheriff Donald Smith said there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact ACSO at 540-245-5333.

This is all the information we have at this time.

