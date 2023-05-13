Advertise With Us
Texas woman killed by boyfriend after having an abortion, police say

This undated photo shows Harold Thompson, who was jailed on a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez, authorities said.(Dallas County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A man angry that his girlfriend had an abortion in another state fatally shot the 26-year-old woman, Dallas police said.

He was jailed on a murder charge as of Friday.

Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021. But nearly all abortions have been halted in Texas since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, except in cases of medical emergency.

Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Harold Thompson, in a Dallas parking lot Wednesday when he tried to put her in a chokehold, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She had returned from Colorado the night before.

“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows Gonzalez “shrugs him off,” police said, and the two continue walking. Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head. She falls to the ground and Thompson shoots her multiple times before running away, the affidavit said.

Thompson was arrested later Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gonzalez’s sister was at the scene and heard the shooting, police said. Another witness saw Thompson try to choke Gonzalez but couldn’t call police because she did not have her cell phone.

At the time of the shooting, Thompson had been charged with assault of a family member, who accused him of choking her in March.

The affidavit from March does not specifically name Gonzalez as the person who was assaulted. But it does say the woman told police that Thompson “beat her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship” and that Thompson told police the woman was pregnant with his child at that time.

The woman “reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children,” according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

