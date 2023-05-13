Mother’s Day weekend update
Wet at times Saturday and improving Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unsettled weather on this Saturday with some rain showers, a scattered downpour and even a passing thunderstorm this afternoon to early evening.
Rain exits this evening with better weather ahead for Mother’s Day!
A little more rain later Sunday night into Monday morning, especially southwest.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a shower, downpour and thunder chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s for most communities. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Rain showers exit in the evening. Some fog overnight into the start of Sunday. Lows in the 50s. Near calm wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Morning rain showers, especially to the west and southwest. Drying in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer and dry. Highs mainly in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Rain showers return. High temperatures in the 70s.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.