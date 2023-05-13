Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mother’s Day weekend update

Wet at times Saturday and improving Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unsettled weather on this Saturday with some rain showers, a scattered downpour and even a passing thunderstorm this afternoon to early evening.

Rain exits this evening with better weather ahead for Mother’s Day!

A little more rain later Sunday night into Monday morning, especially southwest.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a shower, downpour and thunder chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s for most communities. Light northeast breeze.

Saturday night: Rain showers exit in the evening. Some fog overnight into the start of Sunday. Lows in the 50s. Near calm wind.

Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Monday: Morning rain showers, especially to the west and southwest. Drying in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer and dry. Highs mainly in the lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Rain showers return. High temperatures in the 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Aftermath of a vehicle fire along I-64
Vehicle fire affecting traffic on Interstate 64 in Albemarle
ACPD at the Rivanna Ridge Giant
Update: Albemarle police clear bomb threat at Rivanna Ridge Giant Food Store

Latest News

Friday Night into Saturday Showers and Storms
nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and warm, isolated storm
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
Saturday Showers and Storms
Unsettled start to weekend