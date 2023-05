CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some athletes got an early start this morning at the Hospice of the Piedmont Hop 5K.

The fundraising event had more than 200 participants walking and running through the scenic Keswick Hall golf course.

